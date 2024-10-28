Crime & Public Safety

Man shot, killed in Atlanta’s West End

15 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Saturday morning, according to police.

Atlanta officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Cascade Place. The area is east of Cascade Avenue and south of Donnelly Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information, including the man’s identity, has been released by police.

