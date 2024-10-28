Man shot, killed in Atlanta’s West End

A man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Saturday morning, according to police.
Atlanta officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Cascade Place. The area is east of Cascade Avenue and south of Donnelly Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information, including the man’s identity, has been released by police.
