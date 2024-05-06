Man dies after shooting near SW Atlanta library

A man is dead after being shot Monday afternoon near a library in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The shooting happened at 47 Cleveland Avenue, an address that corresponds to the Cleveland Avenue Library in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found the victim, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries, police said.

No other details were released on the shooting or a suspect.

The incident location is just east of I-75 near the Brown’s Mill Golf Course. According to the county website, the library had been temporarily closed for repairs and was expected to reopen in March.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.