2 men shot to death early Saturday in northwest Atlanta, police say

Two men were killed early Saturday in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Two men were killed early Saturday in northwest Atlanta, according to police.
46 minutes ago

Two men were shot to death early Saturday in northwest Atlanta, according to police. But so far, investigators have few clues to what led to the shooting.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard near the Simpson Plaza shopping center around 12:45 a.m. on a report of gunshots, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News.

One man died at the scene and the second died from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital, Capt. Joshua Holt told the news station. Their names were not released, but both were believed to be in their mid-40s.

There was an argument before the shooting, but no other details were released about a possible motive.

The men were described as both being in their mid-40s.

“The issue is we don’t have a lot of witnesses at this time,” Holt said. “It’s one of those things where investigators will have talk to witnesses later and watch video available at this location.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

Three weeks ago, a man was killed in a separate shooting at the same shopping plaza, according to police.

On April 14 shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to Simpson Plaza where 43-year-old Harry Ponder of Atlanta was shot to death. According to investigators, Ponder had noticed two people, a former couple, getting into a dispute at the plaza and attempted to intervene when he was shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

