Teen charged in 78-year-old’s stabbing death in Buckhead

A teenager was charged with murder Wednesday in the recent stabbing of a 78-year-old man in northeast Atlanta, police said.

Claude Jayy, 19, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Nov. 3, the day of the fatal stabbing, and his charges were upgraded after the victim died Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Officials said the incident occurred at a Buckhead home in the 2100 block of Fairhaven Circle, just off Peachtree Road and near E. Rivers Elementary School. It happened shortly before 8 a.m., when officials said they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.