Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Teen charged in 78-year-old’s stabbing death in Buckhead

Claude Jayy was arrested Nov. 3 and his charges were upgraded after the victim died Tuesday, police said.

Credit: undefined

Credit: undefined

Claude Jayy was arrested Nov. 3 and his charges were upgraded after the victim died Tuesday, police said.
By
47 minutes ago

A teenager was charged with murder Wednesday in the recent stabbing of a 78-year-old man in northeast Atlanta, police said.

Claude Jayy, 19, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Nov. 3, the day of the fatal stabbing, and his charges were upgraded after the victim died Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Officials said the incident occurred at a Buckhead home in the 2100 block of Fairhaven Circle, just off Peachtree Road and near E. Rivers Elementary School. It happened shortly before 8 a.m., when officials said they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

The incident was “domestic in nature,” police said, but did not clarify Jayy’s connection to the victim, who has not been publicly identified.

He was taken to a hospital and was initially said to be stable. Police said they were notified two days later that he had died from his injuries.

In addition to murder, Jayy is facing charges of aggravated assault, abuse of a disabled elderly person, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspected car burglar’s fatal shooting in NW Atlanta leads to 6 arrests
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

At least 3 killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 dead, 4 injured in shootings along SE Atlanta road
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Officials raid DeKalb home, arrest teen after deadly high school party shooting
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspected car burglar’s fatal shooting in NW Atlanta leads to 6 arrests
2 men sentenced in 2021 DeKalb gang slaying of trans woman; 1 of them at large
‘Love triangle’ murder in DeKalb leads to life in prison for 1 suspect
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Educators prepare for how Trump could reshape school policy
The STD epidemic has slowed dramatically in the U.S. but not in Georgia
City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security