Teen charged in 78-year-old’s stabbing death in Buckhead

A teenager was charged with murder Wednesday in the recent stabbing of a 78-year-old man in northeast Atlanta, police said.
Claude Jayy, 19, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Nov. 3, the day of the fatal stabbing, and his charges were upgraded after the victim died Tuesday, authorities confirmed.
Officials said the incident occurred at a Buckhead home in the 2100 block of Fairhaven Circle, just off Peachtree Road and near E. Rivers Elementary School. It happened shortly before 8 a.m., when officials said they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.
The incident was “domestic in nature,” police said, but did not clarify Jayy’s connection to the victim, who has not been publicly identified.
He was taken to a hospital and was initially said to be stable. Police said they were notified two days later that he had died from his injuries.
In addition to murder, Jayy is facing charges of aggravated assault, abuse of a disabled elderly person, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
