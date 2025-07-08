A national organization is hailing the work of two Georgia school resource officers for their response to last year’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.
The National Association of School Resource Officers presented a National Award of Valor to Sgt. Chase Boyd and Deputy Brandon King during its annual conference Monday afternoon in Grapevine, Texas. The association also celebrated another Georgian, Clayton County Public Schools police Officer Antoinette Oglesby Layton, for saving the life of an elementary school teacher by promptly administering CPR in October.
Boyd and King were at Apalachee High on Sept. 4 when the shooting began. The pair ran toward the sound of gunfire and confronted a suspect with a gun. The officers convinced the suspect, a student, to drop his weapon to the floor without additional gunfire, and he was arrested. Two teachers and two students were killed, making it the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history.
“Although the loss of life at Apalachee High School is an absolute tragedy, NASRO is proud to recognize the brave actions of these two school resource officers,” the association posted on social media. “Their valiant response to run towards the danger saved countless lives.”
The Barrow County School System said in a statement Monday that the two officers “responded swiftly and heroically.”
“Our SROs are an integral, necessary, and valued part of our school community, and Sergeant Boyd and Deputy King exemplify that,” the statement said.
