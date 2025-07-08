Georgia News
Georgia News

Officers honored for bravery in their response to Georgia school shooting

‘Their valiant response to run towards the danger saved countless lives.’
From left to right: National Association of School Resource Officers President Pam Revels, Sgt. Chase Boyd, Deputy Brandon King and NASRO Vice President James Englert. The association gave Boyd and King the National Award of Valor during its annual conference on July 7, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas. (Courtesy)

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

From left to right: National Association of School Resource Officers President Pam Revels, Sgt. Chase Boyd, Deputy Brandon King and NASRO Vice President James Englert. The association gave Boyd and King the National Award of Valor during its annual conference on July 7, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas. (Courtesy)
By
31 minutes ago

A national organization is hailing the work of two Georgia school resource officers for their response to last year’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

The National Association of School Resource Officers presented a National Award of Valor to Sgt. Chase Boyd and Deputy Brandon King during its annual conference Monday afternoon in Grapevine, Texas. The association also celebrated another Georgian, Clayton County Public Schools police Officer Antoinette Oglesby Layton, for saving the life of an elementary school teacher by promptly administering CPR in October.

Boyd and King were at Apalachee High on Sept. 4 when the shooting began. The pair ran toward the sound of gunfire and confronted a suspect with a gun. The officers convinced the suspect, a student, to drop his weapon to the floor without additional gunfire, and he was arrested. Two teachers and two students were killed, making it the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history.

ExploreOpinion: 5 steps Georgia lawmakers can take to prevent mass shootings in schools

“Although the loss of life at Apalachee High School is an absolute tragedy, NASRO is proud to recognize the brave actions of these two school resource officers,” the association posted on social media. “Their valiant response to run towards the danger saved countless lives.”

The Barrow County School System said in a statement Monday that the two officers “responded swiftly and heroically.”

“Our SROs are an integral, necessary, and valued part of our school community, and Sergeant Boyd and Deputy King exemplify that,” the statement said.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A Georgia student warned friends about a shooting threat. He was expelled for it. (Abbey Edmonson/AJC)

Credit: Abbey Edmonson

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.

Teen arrested in 16-year-old’s fatal shooting outside Brookhaven McDonald’s

Enrique Mendoza, 18, was taken into custody Monday and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on charges that include murder. Additional arrests are possible, police say.

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood

The Latest

A historic cottage along Jekyll Island's Pier Road is now home to an outdoors outfitter store. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Revamped Jekyll Island’s historic shopping district taps familiar ‘vibe’

31m ago

Braves enter matchup with the Athletics on losing streak

1h ago

Dream use a 15-2 run in the 4th quarter to beat the Valkyries 90-81

Featured

Scott Jackson (right), business service consultant for WorkSource Fulton, helps job seekers with their applications in a mobile career center at a job fair hosted by Goodwill Career Center in Atlanta. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Unemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?

Georgia’s labor force has declined by nearly 30,000 compared to May last year. Here are some reasons why.

Georgia appeals court rules election boards must certify results

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that election board members are required to certify election results even when they have concerns about fraud or errors.

Atlanta crypto biz owner caught up in fraud says it’s ‘like living in a James Bond movie’

Prosecutors say North Korean IT specialists are 'infiltrating' tech companies in the U.S. as remote workers to steal money from businesses and funnel it back to North Korea.