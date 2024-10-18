Ongoing dispute led to fatal shooting near SW Atlanta businesses, police say

A man was shot and killed Friday morning near several southwest Atlanta businesses, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before noon in the 2600 block of Campbellton Road near a small grocery store, hair salon, and tire shop. The area is west of Adams Park and south of the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. Officials said they found the 21-year-old victim with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to determine that the victim and suspect “were familiar with each other and involved in an ongoing dispute that resulted in gunfire,” according to police.