Crime & Public Safety

Ongoing dispute led to fatal shooting near SW Atlanta businesses, police say

The 21-year-old victim was found dead in the 2600 block of Campbellton Road on Friday.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The 21-year-old victim was found dead in the 2600 block of Campbellton Road on Friday.
By
1 hour ago

A man was shot and killed Friday morning near several southwest Atlanta businesses, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before noon in the 2600 block of Campbellton Road near a small grocery store, hair salon, and tire shop. The area is west of Adams Park and south of the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. Officials said they found the 21-year-old victim with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to determine that the victim and suspect “were familiar with each other and involved in an ongoing dispute that resulted in gunfire,” according to police.

A description of the suspect was not provided, and the victim was not publicly identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Man shoots, kills alleged intruder in SE Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Man arrested after fatal stabbing at Buckhead apartment building
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Gwinnett police investigate 2 fatal shooting within hours
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Woman walking in SW Atlanta killed in hit-and-run crash
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta man who carjacked two women in their 70s to serve 15 years12m ago
Buckhead senior complex reels after security guard charged in stabbing death2h ago
Gwinnett police charge 2 with murder after 16-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT