BREAKING | 2 boys killed, 1 injured in SW Atlanta shooting

Two boys, 13 and 14 years old, were killed in a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta home shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to authorities. A 12-year-old was also injured.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that they got a call about the shooting around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Dimmock Street and Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood.
The eldest victim was turning 14 today, his family told reporters at the scene.
“Literally, today’s his birthday and it’s not good at all,” his cousin Tiwana McCoy said.
The teen died at the scene. The younger victims were rushed to a hospital, where the 13-year-old died. The youngest victim was described as stable, Channel 2 reported.
Police have not released additional details, but officers asked news reporters to leave the scene due to what they called gang activity.
