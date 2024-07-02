BREAKING | 2 boys killed, 1 injured in SW Atlanta shooting

Two boys, 13 and 14 years old, were killed in a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta home shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to authorities. A 12-year-old was also injured.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that they got a call about the shooting around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Dimmock Street and Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood.

The eldest victim was turning 14 today, his family told reporters at the scene.