SWAT unit responds after man fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartments

One man is dead and a suspect is barricaded inside an apartment after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex around midday Tuesday, authorities said.
Officers were called to the Columbia Parkside at Mechanicsville complex on McDaniel Street just before noon after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where he died hours later. He was not publicly identified.
After the shooting, a possible suspect was located in one of the units at the complex, according to police. That person refused to come out of the apartment, leading police to call in a SWAT unit. Officials did not say if the person had been confirmed as a suspect, but SWAT officers remain at the scene and continue to investigate.
The apartments are just around the corner from Dunbar Elementary School, but Atlanta Public School representatives said the incident did not affect operations. A “handful of students” who live in the Columbia Parkside apartments were picked up early by their parents, a school system representative said.
No other information about the incident has been released.
