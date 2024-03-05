SWAT unit responds after man fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartments

One man is dead and a suspect is barricaded inside an apartment after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex around midday Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Columbia Parkside at Mechanicsville complex on McDaniel Street just before noon after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where he died hours later. He was not publicly identified.

After the shooting, a possible suspect was located in one of the units at the complex, according to police. That person refused to come out of the apartment, leading police to call in a SWAT unit. Officials did not say if the person had been confirmed as a suspect, but SWAT officers remain at the scene and continue to investigate.