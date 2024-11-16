Crime & Public Safety
1 killed in double shooting in SE Atlanta

Officers responded to areas on Jonesboro Road and Lakewood Terrace and located two shooting victims.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
1 hour ago

One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday shooting in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to the 1660 block of Jonesboro Road around 12:45 a.m. regarding gunfire. There, officials said, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

A short time later, police were called to the 1800 block of Lakewood Terrace, about a half mile away. A 20-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and torso, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not provided.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were involved in the same incident, but no other details were released. No information was provided on a suspected shooter or what led to the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

