1 killed in double shooting in SE Atlanta

One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday shooting in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to the 1660 block of Jonesboro Road around 12:45 a.m. regarding gunfire. There, officials said, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
A short time later, police were called to the 1800 block of Lakewood Terrace, about a half mile away. A 20-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and torso, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not provided.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were involved in the same incident, but no other details were released. No information was provided on a suspected shooter or what led to the incident.
