1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near NW Atlanta park

One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood near Center Hill Park, authorities said.
Few details have been released, and officers remain at the scene on Hill Street, Atlanta police said. The shooting victims were found at a home in the residential neighborhood.
One person was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene, police said. The second victim was suffering from a gunshot wound, but police did not provide further details about their injury.
No one has been arrested and police did not say if any suspects had been identified.
