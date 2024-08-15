Breaking: Georgia State Capitol being evacuated due to email threat, police say
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near NW Atlanta park

Atlanta police officers investigate a fatal shooting on Hill Street near Center Hill Park.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Credit: NewsChopper 2

By
15 minutes ago

One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood near Center Hill Park, authorities said.

Few details have been released, and officers remain at the scene on Hill Street, Atlanta police said. The shooting victims were found at a home in the residential neighborhood.

One person was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene, police said. The second victim was suffering from a gunshot wound, but police did not provide further details about their injury.

No one has been arrested and police did not say if any suspects had been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

