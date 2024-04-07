Man killed in double shooting near SW Atlanta Chick-fil-A

A man was killed and another was injured early Sunday in a shooting near a Chick-fil-A restaurant in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called just before 1 a.m. to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Vine City neighborhood for a person shot. The address corresponds to K.O.’s Beauty Barber & more, a barber shop located across the street from the fast food restaurant, which was closed at the time of the gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The man, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews. Police said they couldn’t comment on whether the deceased victim was found inside or outside the barbershop.