Crime & Public Safety

Man killed in double shooting near SW Atlanta Chick-fil-A

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal double shooting early Sunday near a Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal double shooting early Sunday near a Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
By
0 minutes ago

A man was killed and another was injured early Sunday in a shooting near a Chick-fil-A restaurant in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called just before 1 a.m. to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Vine City neighborhood for a person shot. The address corresponds to K.O.’s Beauty Barber & more, a barber shop located across the street from the fast food restaurant, which was closed at the time of the gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The man, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews. Police said they couldn’t comment on whether the deceased victim was found inside or outside the barbershop.

During the investigation, officers got word that a 34-year-old man had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after being shot at the scene. He is expected to be OK, police said. His identity and relationship to the other victim was not released.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive and what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Gridlock Guy: Eclipse traffic will be very different this time

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Couple dead in murder-suicide after SWAT standoff at Marietta home, police say
2h ago

Plea hearing set for Atlanta’s former CFO in sprawling corruption case

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The 2024 Masters: What you need to know

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The 2024 Masters: What you need to know

Girl, 11, dies in Spalding house fire; firefighter injured
1h ago
The Latest

Girl, 11, dies in Spalding house fire; firefighter injured
1h ago
Couple dead in murder-suicide after SWAT standoff at Marietta home, police say
2h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Warm, dry and sunny end to the weekend
Featured

Credit: AP

Women’s NCAA Championship today: South Carolina vs. Iowa
911 callers left waiting on hold across metro Atlanta
If you take MARTA to or from the Atlanta airport, read this