1 dead, 1 detained after stabbing at Buckhead apartment building

A person was stabbed at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road in Buckhead.

By
54 minutes ago

One person was stabbed to death and another was detained by Atlanta police at a Buckhead apartment complex Monday evening, authorities said.

Few details have been released about the incident, which took place at 3699 Lenox Road. The address, located near the corner of Lenox and Piedmont roads, is home to Prominence Apartments and multiple restaurants: CT Reforma Taqueria, Snap Thai Fish House and the Yard Milkshake Bar.

Police have not arrested anyone but said a “possible suspect” had been detained at the scene.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

