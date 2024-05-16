Woman found shot to death near NW Atlanta elementary school

Atlanta police are trying to identify a woman who was found shot to death near an elementary school in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to the Collier Drive and Harwell Road intersection in the Collier Heights neighborhood. The intersection is a stone’s throw from an I-285 overpass and just a quarter-mile from Usher-Collier Elementary School, where parents said graduation was happening.

The woman had been shot at least three times, Smith said.

“What we know right now is there was an altercation at the bus stop that resulted in her death,” he said.

Investigators are still working to identify her, so it’s unclear how old she was or if she was from the area.

Officials have not released any information about any suspects.

“We’re going to canvass and try to solicit witnesses,” Smith said. “If anybody does have anything, call Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone needing to reach Crime Stoppers can dial 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at atlantapolicefoundation.org.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.