Man killed during shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say

According to investigators, the man had noticed two people, a former couple, getting into a dispute at the plaza. After he got involved, police said, “gunfire erupted between the individuals,” and he was shot. It’s unclear if the victim opened fire.

“The homicide detectives are still trying to determine the ballistics before confirming at this time,” police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The area is located a short distance from Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Vine City, a neighborhood that, along with English Avenue, has experienced a series of shootings in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Atlanta City Council members and neighborhood leaders gathered together to demand change.

“The list goes on and on,” Shadé Yvonne Jones, chair of NPU-L, said of the violence. “This is a daily problem.”

Dozens of people were at Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Easter Sunday, when gunfire erupted near the basketball courts, leaving a 3-year-old girl grazed by a bullet. A video released by police shows crowds sprinting away from the scene in a desperate attempt to take cover. Last Sunday, not far from the park, one man was killed and another injured in a shooting on M.L.K. Drive.

Atlanta police said they were still investigating Sunday’s shooting at the plaza. No additional information was provided, including whether the two other people allegedly involved in the shootout had been arrested.

