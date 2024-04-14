Crime & Public Safety

Man killed during shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday in northwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday in northwest Atlanta.
By
31 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed early Sunday when he got involved in a dispute between a former couple in northwest Atlanta, leading to a shootout, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called just before 2 a.m. to the shooting at Simpson Plaza in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. The plaza is home to a grocery store, Chinese restaurant, and laundry service business.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Medical crews took him to the hospital, where he died, police said.

According to investigators, the man had noticed two people, a former couple, getting into a dispute at the plaza. After he got involved, police said, “gunfire erupted between the individuals,” and he was shot. It’s unclear if the victim opened fire.

“The homicide detectives are still trying to determine the ballistics before confirming at this time,” police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The area is located a short distance from Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Vine City, a neighborhood that, along with English Avenue, has experienced a series of shootings in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Atlanta City Council members and neighborhood leaders gathered together to demand change.

“The list goes on and on,” Shadé Yvonne Jones, chair of NPU-L, said of the violence. “This is a daily problem.”

ExploreVine City leaders plea for more support in midst of ‘daily’ gun violence

Dozens of people were at Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Easter Sunday, when gunfire erupted near the basketball courts, leaving a 3-year-old girl grazed by a bullet. A video released by police shows crowds sprinting away from the scene in a desperate attempt to take cover. Last Sunday, not far from the park, one man was killed and another injured in a shooting on M.L.K. Drive.

Atlanta police said they were still investigating Sunday’s shooting at the plaza. No additional information was provided, including whether the two other people allegedly involved in the shootout had been arrested.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC

Credit: AP

Biden calls G7 leaders to discuss response to Iranian threat after Israel attack
25m ago

Credit: AP

Trump attacks judge and prosecutors in last rally preceding hush money trial

Credit: AP

Trump attacks judge and prosecutors in last rally preceding hush money trial

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Motorized scooter rider fatally hit by RV in Midtown, police say
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Motorized scooter rider fatally hit by RV in Midtown, police say
Man shot by South Ga. police hides in shed after fleeing arrest, GBI says
Man found guilty of killing wife, son-in-law in 2022 Gwinnett shooting
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scottie Scheffler remains at top of Masters leaderboard to start final round
Black Greek organizations are leading Morris Brown’s cultural resurgence
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta