BREAKING | Man fatally stabbed outside Buckhead apartment complex

A man was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex in Buckhead on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Atlanta police were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the stabbing near the CORE at Lindbergh apartment complex on Morosgo Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound outside the complex, located a short distance from Lindbergh Plaza.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews. His name was not released.
Police said a possible suspect was detained nearby. No other details were shared by authorities on what led to the incident.
It was the third stabbing reported by Atlanta police so far during Memorial Day weekend. On Friday evening, a 63-year-old woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in the arm at the Reserve at Hollywood apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police said a 61-year-old woman was found at the scene of the incident and later arrested.
The following night, a 45-year-old woman was stabbed several times by a “known suspect” near the 2100 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is said to be stable, police said.
Investigations into the three stabbings are ongoing, police said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink
Credit: (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay T