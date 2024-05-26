BreakingNews
Man fatally stabbed outside Buckhead apartment complex
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Man fatally stabbed outside Buckhead apartment complex

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday afternoon outside a Buckhead apartment complex.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday afternoon outside a Buckhead apartment complex.
By
57 minutes ago

A man was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex in Buckhead on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the stabbing near the CORE at Lindbergh apartment complex on Morosgo Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound outside the complex, located a short distance from Lindbergh Plaza.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews. His name was not released.

Police said a possible suspect was detained nearby. No other details were shared by authorities on what led to the incident.

It was the third stabbing reported by Atlanta police so far during Memorial Day weekend. On Friday evening, a 63-year-old woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in the arm at the Reserve at Hollywood apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police said a 61-year-old woman was found at the scene of the incident and later arrested.

The following night, a 45-year-old woman was stabbed several times by a “known suspect” near the 2100 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is said to be stable, police said.

Investigations into the three stabbings are ongoing, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

EXCLUSIVE
Judge rejects Zac Brown’s restraining order against estranged wife Kelly Yadzi1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Utter tragedy on I-75 a chilling reminder this summer driving season

Credit: (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay T

The case of the armadillo: Is it spreading leprosy in Florida?

Credit: Warrick Page - American Battle M

For Georgia family, surprise discovery makes ‘Memorial Day much more significant for us’

Credit: Warrick Page - American Battle M

For Georgia family, surprise discovery makes ‘Memorial Day much more significant for us’

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Person struck, killed by train in northeast Atlanta
2h ago
Woman fatally shot during repast for family member in DeKalb
Blake’s on the Park nightclub in Midtown Atlanta catches fire
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 gets top billing in Atlanta Jazz Festival
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival