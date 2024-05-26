BREAKING | Man fatally stabbed outside Buckhead apartment complex

A man was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex in Buckhead on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the stabbing near the CORE at Lindbergh apartment complex on Morosgo Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound outside the complex, located a short distance from Lindbergh Plaza.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews. His name was not released.