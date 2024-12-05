Teen shot, killed while selling T-shirts after downtown Atlanta concert

A teenager was fatally shot Wednesday night after an argument escalated while he was reportedly trying to sell T-shirts following a concert at State Farm Arena.
Just before 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Nassau Street near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. At the scene, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot several times, police said.
The teen was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, authorities said. He was identified as Dexter Devaughn Hoefer Savage by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to Channel 2 Action News, the teen and someone at a parking lot on Nassau Street got into an argument as he tried to sell T-shirts following a concert at the nearby arena. During a dispute over parking, he was shot, the news station reported.
Creed, known for its hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, was playing at the arena that night as part of the rock band’s “Are You Ready?” tour.
No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.
