Teen shot, killed while selling T-shirts after downtown Atlanta concert

A teenager was fatally shot Wednesday night after an argument escalated while he was reportedly trying to sell T-shirts following a concert at State Farm Arena.

Just before 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Nassau Street near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. At the scene, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot several times, police said.

The teen was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, authorities said. He was identified as Dexter Devaughn Hoefer Savage by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.