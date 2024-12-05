Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Teen shot, killed while selling T-shirts after downtown Atlanta concert

An 18-year-old was fatally shot in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday night, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

An 18-year-old was fatally shot in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday night, police said.
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

A teenager was fatally shot Wednesday night after an argument escalated while he was reportedly trying to sell T-shirts following a concert at State Farm Arena.

Just before 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Nassau Street near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. At the scene, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot several times, police said.

The teen was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, authorities said. He was identified as Dexter Devaughn Hoefer Savage by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the teen and someone at a parking lot on Nassau Street got into an argument as he tried to sell T-shirts following a concert at the nearby arena. During a dispute over parking, he was shot, the news station reported.

Creed, known for its hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, was playing at the arena that night as part of the rock band’s “Are You Ready?” tour.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

16-year-old wounded in South Fulton shooting now charged with murder
Placeholder Image
Timeline: The YSL trial in Atlanta
Placeholder Image
Man shot to death in Clayton County minutes before Thanksgiving
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug's...
The Latest
Placeholder Image
UPDATE
Atlanta police shoot, kill man armed with knife on I-75, chief says55m ago
Train derailment that led to MARTA rail disruption resolved
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial
Promised Druid Hills High renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again