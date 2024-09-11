1 shot to death amid argument over stolen gun near downtown Atlanta

An argument over a stolen gun led to a deadly shooting near downtown Atlanta early Wednesday morning, police said.
Atlanta police were called to a parking lot near Edgewood Avenue and Hilliard Street in the Sweet Auburn area around 3 a.m. The scene unfolded behind a bar at the intersection, but the victim and suspect were not patrons, homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, Smith said. He had been shot at least three times and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after.
The victim’s name was not released. Smith said he was approximately 22 years old.
“From what we know at this point, the incident took place over a stolen firearm, which led to a dispute, which led to the gunfire,” he said.
Investigators believe the suspect was known to the victim, Smith added.
Officials have not released any other details about the case.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.