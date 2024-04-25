Man fatally shot at apartments near Atlanta University Center

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex near the Atlanta University Center, police said.
Officers were called to The Vine at Ashley Scholars Landing along Vine Street near Clark Atlanta University around 6:30 p.m. regarding the gunfire. A 47-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
No other details were provided on the incident or suspected shooter.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest