Man fatally shot at apartments near Atlanta University Center

The 47-year-old man was found fatally shot in the 100 block of Vine Street.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
0 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex near the Atlanta University Center, police said.

Officers were called to The Vine at Ashley Scholars Landing along Vine Street near Clark Atlanta University around 6:30 p.m. regarding the gunfire. A 47-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

No other details were provided on the incident or suspected shooter.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

