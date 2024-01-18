BreakingNews
1 dead in NW Atlanta shooting near Bankhead, police say

APD Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta
A man was killed in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Atlanta police got the call about a person shot in the 500 block of James P Brawley Drive around 8:45 p.m. It’s a residential area a few blocks from the Trap House Museum near the Bankhead neighborhood.

Responding officers found the man with a gunshot wound in critical condition. They attempted to render aid, but the victim, whose name has not been released, did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

