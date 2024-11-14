BREAKING
Man fatally shot at shopping center in SW Atlanta

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a shopping center in southwest Atlanta on Thursday.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a shopping center in southwest Atlanta on Thursday.
By
35 minutes ago

A man was killed Thursday morning after gunfire erupted at a shopping center in southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but the shooting happened at the Princeton Lakes Shopping Center in the 3700 block of Carmia Drive. The shopping center, located near Camp Creek Parkway and I-285, is home to a Publix supermarket and several shops and stores.

The man’s identity has not been released. No information was provided on the suspect and what led to the shooting, but investigators were on the scene.

“Information is still being gathered at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

