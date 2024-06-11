Murder suspect stabbed man over sale price of a cellphone, warrants say

A man arrested on a murder charge in Atlanta last week is accused of stabbing an acquaintance to death after the two got into an argument about the sale price of a cellphone, according to his arrest warrants.
Darrell Burnette, 53, was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing in the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive, a Fulton County arrest warrant showed. Burnette told officers he had stabbed 33-year-old Mario Jordan, a father of three, because of a dispute over the price a cellphone he’d agreed to buy from Jordan, the warrant said.
When officers arrived at the scene Thursday just after 12:45 a.m., Jordan was suffering from a stab wound to the chest, Atlanta police said. Jordan was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
In addition to Burnette’s confession, an officer wrote in his arrest affidavit that investigators were able to get video footage of the incident from a security camera in the area.
According to the warrant, the video evidence showed Burnette chasing Jordan around his car and stabbing him multiple times. Burnette also had blood on his clothes and hands, and a knife was recovered at the crime scene, the warrant said.
Burnette was taken to Atlanta police headquarters to be interviewed, according to his warrants, then booked into the Fulton County Jail. He remains in jail without bond on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, jail records show.
Jordan had celebrated his 33rd birthday less than a week earlier and had three children, his mother-in-law Stacy Wright told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
At the time, Wright told the AJC she wasn’t sure if the killing was over money, but said, “It wasn’t enough to take somebody’s life regardless.”
About the Author