Crime & Public Safety

Murder suspect stabbed man over sale price of a cellphone, warrants say

Mario Jordan, a father of three, was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead, Atlanta police said.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Mario Jordan, a father of three, was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead, Atlanta police said.
By
0 minutes ago

A man arrested on a murder charge in Atlanta last week is accused of stabbing an acquaintance to death after the two got into an argument about the sale price of a cellphone, according to his arrest warrants.

Darrell Burnette, 53, was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing in the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive, a Fulton County arrest warrant showed. Burnette told officers he had stabbed 33-year-old Mario Jordan, a father of three, because of a dispute over the price a cellphone he’d agreed to buy from Jordan, the warrant said.

ExploreAcquaintance facing murder charge after father of 3 stabbed to death

When officers arrived at the scene Thursday just after 12:45 a.m., Jordan was suffering from a stab wound to the chest, Atlanta police said. Jordan was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In addition to Burnette’s confession, an officer wrote in his arrest affidavit that investigators were able to get video footage of the incident from a security camera in the area.

According to the warrant, the video evidence showed Burnette chasing Jordan around his car and stabbing him multiple times. Burnette also had blood on his clothes and hands, and a knife was recovered at the crime scene, the warrant said.

Burnette was taken to Atlanta police headquarters to be interviewed, according to his warrants, then booked into the Fulton County Jail. He remains in jail without bond on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, jail records show.

Jordan had celebrated his 33rd birthday less than a week earlier and had three children, his mother-in-law Stacy Wright told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At the time, Wright told the AJC she wasn’t sure if the killing was over money, but said, “It wasn’t enough to take somebody’s life regardless.”

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING UPDATE
Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, ordered to spend 10 weekends in jail1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

MARTA says it won’t postpone Five Points construction despite mayor's plea

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Tech legend Homer Rice dies at age 97
26m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton judge say he’ll continue work on Trump case during Willis appeal
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton judge say he’ll continue work on Trump case during Willis appeal
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Review: Harassment claims against leading state Dem ‘cannot be substantiated’
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, taken into custody
40m ago
Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, ordered to spend 10 weekends in jail
1h ago
Cobb EMC worker finds skeletal remains near Kennesaw State
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Here’s where we say, ‘Don’t give up on the Braves just yet’
It'll be only SEC and ACC at College World Series
June runoff elections: Information, including early voting for June 18 runoffs