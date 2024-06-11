Murder suspect stabbed man over sale price of a cellphone, warrants say

A man arrested on a murder charge in Atlanta last week is accused of stabbing an acquaintance to death after the two got into an argument about the sale price of a cellphone, according to his arrest warrants.

Darrell Burnette, 53, was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing in the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive, a Fulton County arrest warrant showed. Burnette told officers he had stabbed 33-year-old Mario Jordan, a father of three, because of a dispute over the price a cellphone he’d agreed to buy from Jordan, the warrant said.

Explore Acquaintance facing murder charge after father of 3 stabbed to death

When officers arrived at the scene Thursday just after 12:45 a.m., Jordan was suffering from a stab wound to the chest, Atlanta police said. Jordan was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.