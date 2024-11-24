Quick arrest made in deadly Sunday shooting in Midtown, police say

According to authorities, officers who were working a “city approved extra job” saw the shooter at the scene and “quickly detained him without incident.” A police spokesperson said he was unaware of what jobs the officers were working at the time.

The suspect, identified by law enforcement as Ricky Hutchinson, was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. Following an investigation, detectives found probable cause to charge the 21-year-old with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. Hutchinson is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond, according to online records.

Police have not shared additional details about the shooting. Channel 2 Action News reported that it started from an argument, with one of the men shooting the other. After the gunfire, photos from the news station showed people navigating the busy nightlife area as caution tape surrounded a section of Crescent Avenue.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

