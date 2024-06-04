Man shot to death at NW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on Monday night, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded around 11 p.m. to gunfire at the Reserve at Hollywood apartments, located on Hollywood Road in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood. A caller reported that a person was shot, and officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds behind a building.

Medical crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released.