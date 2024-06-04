Man shot to death at NW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on Monday night, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded around 11 p.m. to gunfire at the Reserve at Hollywood apartments, located on Hollywood Road in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood. A caller reported that a person was shot, and officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds behind a building.
Medical crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released.
No other details were shared by police about what led to the shooting, or if any arrests have been made.
On Memorial Day weekend, a 63-year-old woman was stabbed in the arm during another violent incident at the complex. Police said a 61-year-old woman was found at the scene and later arrested.
Both incidents at the complex remain under investigation.
