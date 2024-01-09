BREAKING | Man shot, killed at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning at a troubled apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
Details are limited, but the shooting happened at The Hills at Greenbriar apartments at 2909 Campbellton Road. The complex is located behind an Atlanta fire station and just north of Langford Parkway.
Police confirmed that a man died. His identity was not released.
The Hills at Greenbriar, previously known as The Life at Greenbriar, is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
Since 2017, seven other people have been killed there, including a 6-month old boy in August, the investigation revealed. Police also reported 62 aggravated assaults, 18 robberies, two rapes and one sodomy at the complex during that time.
A motive for Tuesday’s shooting is unclear and no other details were provided on what led to it. Police have not released information about a suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author