Man dead in shooting near Pittman Park in SW Atlanta

A man was shot and killed in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Police responded to a call about a person shot in the 900 block of Coleman Street, just half a mile from Pittman Park. When officers arrived just past 2 p.m., they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

According to Channel 2 Action News, several people were breaking into cars in the area when the victim confronted them and was shot.