Man dead in shooting near Pittman Park in SW Atlanta

An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old man was shot to death in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A man was shot and killed in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Police responded to a call about a person shot in the 900 block of Coleman Street, just half a mile from Pittman Park. When officers arrived just past 2 p.m., they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

According to Channel 2 Action News, several people were breaking into cars in the area when the victim confronted them and was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said. His name was not released.

No information was shared about suspects or motives.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

