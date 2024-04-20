1 dead, 1 in critical after shooting in SW Atlanta

A man was killed, and another is in critical condition after a Friday evening shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway near Greenbriar Mall around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, authorities said they found a 31-year-old man fatally shot.

Another man, who had been shot multiple times, was also located at the scene, officials stated. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.