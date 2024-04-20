Crime & Public Safety

1 dead, 1 in critical after shooting in SW Atlanta

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway near Greenbriar Mall.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
47 minutes ago

A man was killed, and another is in critical condition after a Friday evening shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway near Greenbriar Mall around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, authorities said they found a 31-year-old man fatally shot.

Another man, who had been shot multiple times, was also located at the scene, officials stated. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Neither victim was publicly identified, but police told Channel 2 Action News that they were brothers.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal fight between the brothers and another group, Channel 2 reported. No other details were released on the incident or the suspected shooter.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

