Teen charged in 69-year-old man’s fatal shooting in SE Atlanta

A teenager was arrested Tuesday in the death of a man at a southeast Atlanta home last month, police said.
Kevin Johnson, 18, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of murder in the shooting near Chosewood Park.
At around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 16, officers said they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Grant Street and found Derrick Rhoden, 69, shot and in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Authorities did not say how they tied Johnson to the shooting or what led to the gunfire.
The location is right off McDonough Boulevard in the Chosewood Park neighborhood. It is also near the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com