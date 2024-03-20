Teen charged in 69-year-old man’s fatal shooting in SE Atlanta

A teenager was arrested Tuesday in the death of a man at a southeast Atlanta home last month, police said.

Kevin Johnson, 18, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of murder in the shooting near Chosewood Park.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 16, officers said they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Grant Street and found Derrick Rhoden, 69, shot and in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.