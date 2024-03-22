Atlanta police seek woman who left fatally wounded man at Grady

Investigators are searching for a woman who drove a fatally wounded man to the hospital Thursday morning before abandoning both the car and the victim.
The investigation began when officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital just before 9 a.m. about a man who died from a gunshot wound after a woman dropped him off, Atlanta police said.
The victim, a 57-year-old man who was not publicly identified, died before officers arrived at the hospital. Investigators determined he had been shot at a home on Griffin Street in northwest Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood.
Police released video footage of a woman wearing a blue dress who drove a silver SUV to Grady. She was seen walking inside and speaking to the staff, pointing back at the SUV. She then walked away from the hospital, abandoning the man and the car.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not publishing the video because the woman has not been identified as a suspect or charged with any crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Anyone providing information can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez