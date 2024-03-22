Atlanta police seek woman who left fatally wounded man at Grady

Investigators are searching for a woman who drove a fatally wounded man to the hospital Thursday morning before abandoning both the car and the victim.

The investigation began when officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital just before 9 a.m. about a man who died from a gunshot wound after a woman dropped him off, Atlanta police said.

The victim, a 57-year-old man who was not publicly identified, died before officers arrived at the hospital. Investigators determined he had been shot at a home on Griffin Street in northwest Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood.