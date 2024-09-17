2 arrested after man found dead on back porch of NW Atlanta apartment

According to an incident report, Atlanta police responded in the late morning of Sept. 11 and found Postell lying unresponsive on the back porch of the complex, located in the Almond Park neighborhood near Westside Park. Medical crews arrived and provided aid to the Atlanta man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot several times, police said.

The report stated an unknown person opened fire with a handgun. Following an investigation, Floyd and Yisrael were identified as suspects. Police confirmed that the suspects knew each other, but their relationship with the victim is unclear at this time.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Floyd on Friday, the same day he was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on unrelated drug charges, according to online records. He was released and booked into the Fulton jail three days later. Yisrael was arrested and booked Saturday, authorities said.

Both are being held without bond. Police have not provided a motive for the killing.

Postell was also known as DJ, or rapper Luh Semi, according to a GoFundMe page organized to help the family with expenses.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved DJ (Luh Semi), he was taken from us too soon,” stated the fundraising page, which had raised more than $600 as of Tuesday afternoon. “Although you can never fully be prepared for the loss of a loved one. DJ was a loving father, son, grandson, nephew and friend. We ask if you can find it in your hearts to give whatever you’re able to.”

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 28 at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home’s West End Chapel on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, according to his obituary.