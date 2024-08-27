2 found dead at Buckhead high-rise condo

Breaking: New federal Trump indictment deletes some Georgia election allegations
1 hour ago

Two people were found fatally shot Tuesday at a high-rise condo building in Buckhead, police said.

Officers were requested to conduct a wellness check at the Grandview condominiums in the 3400 block of Lakeside Drive around 1:40 p.m. Inside a unit, police said they found two people who had been shot and killed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that one person shot the other and then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities confirmed. Officials did not disclose what led to the shooting.

Investigators said the incident was contained to a specific unit and that no other people were involved.

The condominium is located off Peachtree and Roxboro roads near Lenox Square.

