2 found dead at Buckhead high-rise condo

Two people were found fatally shot Tuesday at a high-rise condo building in Buckhead, police said.
Officers were requested to conduct a wellness check at the Grandview condominiums in the 3400 block of Lakeside Drive around 1:40 p.m. Inside a unit, police said they found two people who had been shot and killed.
The preliminary investigation revealed that one person shot the other and then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities confirmed. Officials did not disclose what led to the shooting.
Investigators said the incident was contained to a specific unit and that no other people were involved.
The condominium is located off Peachtree and Roxboro roads near Lenox Square.
