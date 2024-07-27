Man arrested for deadly Buckhead gas station shooting

A man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a Buckhead gas station early Thursday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.

On Friday afternoon, Antonio Dean, 34, was arrested, Atlanta Police said. Dean has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

About 2:15 a.m. Thursday, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot when they arrived at a Chevron at Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive.