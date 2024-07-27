Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested for deadly Buckhead gas station shooting

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Buckhead gas station Thursday, July 25, 2024. Officers were called to a Chevron at Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive around 2:15 a.m. There, they found an unresponsive man who had been shot. Investigators believe the man had been in a “dispute” with a security guard, which is what led to the shooting. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Buckhead gas station Thursday, July 25, 2024. Officers were called to a Chevron at Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive around 2:15 a.m. There, they found an unresponsive man who had been shot. Investigators believe the man had been in a “dispute” with a security guard, which is what led to the shooting. (John Spink/AJC)
32 minutes ago

A man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a Buckhead gas station early Thursday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.

On Friday afternoon, Antonio Dean, 34, was arrested, Atlanta Police said. Dean has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

About 2:15 a.m. Thursday, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot when they arrived at a Chevron at Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive.

Investigators initially said they believed shots were fired after the victim was involved in a dispute with a security guard.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta after attempting to prevent car break-in
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot to death at Buckhead gas station
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Officials ID man fatally shot at DeKalb gas station near Pine Lake Beach
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man facing murder charge after vehicle crashes into Oakwood home
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Tyson Horne

South Georgia man, 75, shot in exchange of gunfire with deputies
Man charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s 2004 killing
Man convicted of DUI in Cherokee crash that killed landscaper
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan