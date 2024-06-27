Man shot to death on sidewalk in NW Atlanta neighborhood

A man was found shot to death along a sidewalk near Bankhead in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.
Officers got a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 700 block of Jett Street, Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
When they got there, they found the victim, who was described as a man in his late 40s. He died at the scene, Smith said.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Smith said investigators are reviewing security footage and are interviewing at least one witness. Based on the information they’ve gathered, he said it appears the shooting stemmed from a theft that took place at a separate time.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author