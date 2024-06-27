Breaking: Presidential debate, soccer match, rolling roadblocks to impact Atlanta traffic today
Man shot to death on sidewalk in NW Atlanta neighborhood

By
1 hour ago

A man was found shot to death along a sidewalk near Bankhead in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Officers got a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 700 block of Jett Street, Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said.

When they got there, they found the victim, who was described as a man in his late 40s. He died at the scene, Smith said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Smith said investigators are reviewing security footage and are interviewing at least one witness. Based on the information they’ve gathered, he said it appears the shooting stemmed from a theft that took place at a separate time.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

