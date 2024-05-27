Man found shot to death near Trap Music museum

“The male arrived at the parking lot, engaged in a physical dispute with another male, that male brandished a firearm, shooting and killing (the man),” APD Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2.

The victim is believed to have worked to keep the parking lot clean and helped out with parking, Channel 2 reported.

The death is the second time a man has been shot and killed near the museum this year. In February, Christopher Campbell, 38, was shot multiple times in a parking lot on the same block of Travis Street around 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Similar to Sunday’s shooting, Campbell’s death was preceded by a verbal dispute, officials said. Atlanta police arrested Jacquez Whitfield, 27, and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in Campbell’s death.

In May 2021, three men and a woman were taken to hospitals after being shot in a parking lot near the museum. Atlanta police determined the victims were leaving the Trap Museum and going back to their cars when someone in a black Dodge Charger began shooting.

― Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.