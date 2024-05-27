Crime & Public Safety

Man found shot to death near Trap Music museum

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A shooting on the parking lot of the Trap Music museum in northwest Atlanta left a man dead Sunday evening.
31 minutes ago

A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Trap Music museum in northwest Atlanta on Sunday night.

According to Atlanta police, officers arrived at the Trap Music museum on Travis Street around 8 p.m. Sunday and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Channel 2 Action News, investigators said an argument caused the shooting.

“The male arrived at the parking lot, engaged in a physical dispute with another male, that male brandished a firearm, shooting and killing (the man),” APD Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2.

Explore1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting near Trap Music Museum

The victim is believed to have worked to keep the parking lot clean and helped out with parking, Channel 2 reported.

The death is the second time a man has been shot and killed near the museum this year. In February, Christopher Campbell, 38, was shot multiple times in a parking lot on the same block of Travis Street around 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Similar to Sunday’s shooting, Campbell’s death was preceded by a verbal dispute, officials said. Atlanta police arrested Jacquez Whitfield, 27, and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in Campbell’s death.

In May 2021, three men and a woman were taken to hospitals after being shot in a parking lot near the museum. Atlanta police determined the victims were leaving the Trap Museum and going back to their cars when someone in a black Dodge Charger began shooting.

