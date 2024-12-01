Crime & Public Safety
Man, 70, killed during carjacking at SW Atlanta liquor store; suspect arrested

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
1 hour ago

A suspect has been arrested after a 70-year-old man was fatally shot during a carjacking at a southwest Atlanta liquor store over the weekend, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 6:40 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway for reports of a person shot. The store is located in the Perkerson neighborhood near Langford Parkway and I-85.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who had been shot once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

“Preliminary information suggests the victim sustained his injuries while being carjacked by the suspect,” police said.

During the investigation, police said they found and arrested the suspect, who was not publicly identified. It’s unclear what charges he is facing.

No other details were released by authorities on the shooting, which remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

