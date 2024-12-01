Man, 70, killed during carjacking at SW Atlanta liquor store; suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested after a 70-year-old man was fatally shot during a carjacking at a southwest Atlanta liquor store over the weekend, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 6:40 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway for reports of a person shot. The store is located in the Perkerson neighborhood near Langford Parkway and I-85.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who had been shot once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name was not released.