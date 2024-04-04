Woman found shot to death inside SUV at SW Atlanta gas station

Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in an SUV at a southwest Atlanta gas station just after midnight Thursday.

According to Channel 2 Action News, a man drove the vehicle to a BP gas station on Cleveland Avenue near I-75 and flagged down an officer, saying the woman had been shot in the passenger seat.

Officials have not released the woman’s name, but they told Channel 2 that she was 42 years old. Investigators were still trying to determine where she had been shot, the news station reported.