Woman found shot to death inside SUV at SW Atlanta gas station

By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in an SUV at a southwest Atlanta gas station just after midnight Thursday.

According to Channel 2 Action News, a man drove the vehicle to a BP gas station on Cleveland Avenue near I-75 and flagged down an officer, saying the woman had been shot in the passenger seat.

Officials have not released the woman’s name, but they told Channel 2 that she was 42 years old. Investigators were still trying to determine where she had been shot, the news station reported.

No other details have been released about the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects.

