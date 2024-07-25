Arrest made in beating death of homeless man in SW Atlanta

“He was charged with murder and was transported to the Fulton County Jail,” police said.

Moore, who was described as “transient,” is accused of beating Jeylani Mohamed to death early June 18 at the top of the steps that connect Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive, investigators said. The unprovoked attack was captured on surveillance video and police were able to track the suspect’s next movements on MARTA security cameras, Detective Amanda Wortham said last week. Officers canvassed an area between the South Downtown and Castleberry Hill neighborhoods Friday.

There were no apparent witnesses to the beating, police said, despite video showing two people walking by during the attack. Investigators said Moore stopped hitting Mohamed as the bystanders passed and they did not appear to see anything. Mohamed was found dead at the scene when officers arrived.

According to Wortham, Mohamed was a Somalian national whose family reported him missing after he came back to the U.S. in May 2022 to resume work after a stroke. He disappeared after landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and his whereabouts were unknown until he was found dead. Police said he had worked to provide money to his family in northeast Africa.

Moore remains in the county jail without bond, according to online records.