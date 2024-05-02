Crime & Public Safety

17-year-old shot to death near SW Atlanta home

The teenager was killed near a home just north of Cleveland Avenue, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The teenager was killed near a home just north of Cleveland Avenue, police said.
By
46 minutes ago

A teenager was fatally shot Wednesday evening near a southwest Atlanta home, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Judy Lane off Old Hapeville Road shortly after 7 p.m. regarding the shooting. At the scene, officers said they found a 17-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

No other details were released on the shooting or a suspect.

The incident location is just east of I-75 and near Cleveland Avenue Elementary School in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photos

Seven officers arrested in Operation Skyhawk accused in contraband scheme run by prisoner

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Opposing groups assemble on Emory quad following separate rallies on campus

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies

Credit: AP

United Methodists end decades-long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: AP

United Methodists end decades-long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in teen’s January killing in Mechanicsville
2 arrested on murder charges months after infant’s shooting in SW Atlanta
Owner of charred Jamaican restaurant working out of food truck, plans to rebuild
Featured

Kemp signs bill requiring Georgia sheriffs to enforce federal immigration law
Bradley’s Buzz: Could TNT lose the NBA? Alas, that could happen.
How to stream Atlanta Braves games not available on cable