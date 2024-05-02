17-year-old shot to death near SW Atlanta home

A teenager was fatally shot Wednesday evening near a southwest Atlanta home, police said.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Judy Lane off Old Hapeville Road shortly after 7 p.m. regarding the shooting. At the scene, officers said they found a 17-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
No other details were released on the shooting or a suspect.
The incident location is just east of I-75 and near Cleveland Avenue Elementary School in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood.
