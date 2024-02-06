Police investigate fatal shooting near west Atlanta high school

Atlanta police SWAT teams were at a home on the west side of the city, which closed part of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard as Tuesday morning’s commute picked up.
The closure was just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. near Booker T. Washington High School. Details about the incident are limited, but officials told Channel 2 Action News that SWAT teams were at a home serving a search warrant in connection to a fatal shooting Monday night.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
In that case, police said they got a call just before 9 p.m. about a person shot on Mitchell Street, which is across the street from where the SWAT situation was unfolding.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
Authorities have not shared any other information about the shooting or the SWAT situation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author