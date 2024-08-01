Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Atlanta student housing complex

Atlanta police are at the scene of a fatal shooting at a northwest Atlanta student housing complex Thursday morning.
Police confirmed that the victim, who has not been identified, did not survive. The scene is unfolding at the Westmar Lofts at 800 West Marietta Street.
Officials have not released any details about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.
Westmar Lofts is an independent complex that markets to students from Georgia State University and Georgia Tech, according to the community’s website.
— This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.
