Woman killed in SE Atlanta shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Atlanta police were called around 9 p.m. to an area near the intersection of Springside and Macon drives in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. The location is just south of Cleveland Avenue and east of I-75.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save her, but she did not survive. Her name was not disclosed.

No details were released about the circumstances of the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

