Woman killed in SE Atlanta shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Atlanta police were called around 9 p.m. to an area near the intersection of Springside and Macon drives in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. The location is just south of Cleveland Avenue and east of I-75.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save her, but she did not survive. Her name was not disclosed.