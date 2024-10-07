Police seek clues in 18-year-old’s fatal shooting at NW Atlanta apartments

Police are seeking the public’s help after a teenager was fatally shot last month at an apartment building in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Sept. 25 to the Pines at Fairfield apartments, located in the 100 block of Fairfield Place in the Dixie Hills neighborhood. At the scene, officers found 18-year-old Amion “Duke” Davis suffering from several gunshot wounds. The teen died at the scene.

Police have not shared information about a suspect, and a motive for the shooting remains unclear. The apartments are a short distance from Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and I-20.