BREAKING | Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting in Vine City

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood early Monday morning.
The incident is unfolding in the 800 block of Thurmond Street in the Vine City neighborhood. Details are limited, police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that at least one person is dead.
Officials characterized the situation as a shootout, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Investigators were seen focusing on one house and an area of the street in front of the home.
No other information has been released by police.
