Breaking: Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting in Vine City
Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting in Vine City

Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting along Thurmond Street in the Vine City neighborhood.

Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting along Thurmond Street in the Vine City neighborhood.
By
52 minutes ago

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood early Monday morning.

The incident is unfolding in the 800 block of Thurmond Street in the Vine City neighborhood. Details are limited, police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that at least one person is dead.

Officials characterized the situation as a shootout, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Investigators were seen focusing on one house and an area of the street in front of the home.

No other information has been released by police.

