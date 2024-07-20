Atlanta woman found dead at MARTA station

Five days after she was reported missing, a woman’s body was found at a MARTA station Friday evening, officials said.
Atlanta police responded to a call about an unresponsive person in the 600 block of Lee Street. When they arrived at 5:39 p.m., officers discovered Chanell Crosby, 35, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Crosby’s family reported her missing Sunday after she was last seen leaving home that day with her boyfriend as they set off on a trip to Macon, according to Channel 2 Action News.
While Crosby’s body was found on MARTA property, Atlanta police will lead the death investigation to determine when and where the death occurred.
The cause of death was not shared.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
