Atlanta woman found dead at MARTA station

Five days after she was reported missing, a woman’s body was found at a MARTA station Friday evening, officials said.

Atlanta police responded to a call about an unresponsive person in the 600 block of Lee Street. When they arrived at 5:39 p.m., officers discovered Chanell Crosby, 35, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Crosby’s family reported her missing Sunday after she was last seen leaving home that day with her boyfriend as they set off on a trip to Macon, according to Channel 2 Action News.