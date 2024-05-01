Crime & Public Safety

2nd arrest made in teen’s January killing in Mechanicsville

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in recent weeks following a deadly triple shooting in January in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in recent weeks following a deadly triple shooting in January in southwest Atlanta.
By
33 minutes ago

Two men have been arrested on murder charges in connection with a January triple shooting in southwest Atlanta that killed a teenage boy, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted Jan. 2 at a home in the area of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Windsor Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. That afternoon, Atlanta police found 18-year-old Montravious Pitts and two other people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to a hospital, where Pitts later died.

According to investigators, the shooting appeared to be targeted, with an unknown number of suspects opening fire from a white sedan. In March, police requested the public’s help in locating two suspects, identified as Desmond Lindsey, 22, and Terrance Cole, 21.

ExploreAtlanta police seek info on 2 men after deadly January triple shooting

Officers apprehended Cole on April 4 with the help of Fulton County deputies, police said, adding that he was booked into the county jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, Lindsey was arrested on the same charges, according to authorities. Lindsey wasn’t listed in online jail records as of Wednesday afternoon, but Cole is being held without bond.

Police declined to say what they believe led to the incident, or if any other suspects remain at large. An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
‘We are not going to allow Georgia to become the next Columbia University,’ Kemp says

Credit: AP

United Methodists strike decades long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

2 arrested on murder charges months after infant’s shooting in SW Atlanta
56m ago
Owner of charred Jamaican restaurant working out of food truck, plans to rebuild
Man fatally shot during ‘heated argument’ in Cobb neighborhood, warrants say
Featured

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Could TNT lose the NBA? Alas, that could happen.
How to stream Atlanta Braves games not available on cable
Georgia judicial candidate accused of living in Tennessee
2h ago