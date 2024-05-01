2nd arrest made in teen’s January killing in Mechanicsville

Two men have been arrested on murder charges in connection with a January triple shooting in southwest Atlanta that killed a teenage boy, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted Jan. 2 at a home in the area of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Windsor Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. That afternoon, Atlanta police found 18-year-old Montravious Pitts and two other people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to a hospital, where Pitts later died.

According to investigators, the shooting appeared to be targeted, with an unknown number of suspects opening fire from a white sedan. In March, police requested the public’s help in locating two suspects, identified as Desmond Lindsey, 22, and Terrance Cole, 21.

Officers apprehended Cole on April 4 with the help of Fulton County deputies, police said, adding that he was booked into the county jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, Lindsey was arrested on the same charges, according to authorities. Lindsey wasn’t listed in online jail records as of Wednesday afternoon, but Cole is being held without bond.

Police declined to say what they believe led to the incident, or if any other suspects remain at large. An investigation is ongoing.

