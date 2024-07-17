Man dies after being shot multiple times at SE Atlanta home

A man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday evening, officials announced.

Atlanta police received a report that a 23-year-old was shot just after 7 p.m. near the 100 block of Schell Road in the Swallow Circle Baywood neighborhood. The home is located just over a mile from South Bend Park.

The man, who had been shot multiple times, was declared dead at the scene, officials said. His name was not released.