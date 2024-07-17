Breaking: New Young Thug judge steps aside due to ex-deputy’s romance with co-defendant
Man dies after being shot multiple times at SE Atlanta home

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Schell Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Schell Road.
By
0 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday evening, officials announced.

Atlanta police received a report that a 23-year-old was shot just after 7 p.m. near the 100 block of Schell Road in the Swallow Circle Baywood neighborhood. The home is located just over a mile from South Bend Park.

The man, who had been shot multiple times, was declared dead at the scene, officials said. His name was not released.

Officials did not share information about possible suspects or a motive. An investigation is ongoing.

