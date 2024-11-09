At least 3 killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta

At least three people were shot and killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta, police said.
The first shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Pryor Street, a residential area south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and west of I-85 in southwest Atlanta. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle while officers were responding to the incident.
Police found the 29-year-old man at the hospital, dead from a gunshot wound, according to authorities. The victim was not publicly identified.
The second shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Bolton Road, an area just north of I-20 and outside I-285. Officers said they found two men who had sustained gunshot wounds.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene and were not publicly identified.
No information was provided on the suspects in either shooting or what led to the incidents.
