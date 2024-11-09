UPDATE
UPDATE

At least 3 killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta

The shootings happened in the 700 block of Pryor Street and 400 block of Bolton Road.

Henri Hollis

Henri Hollis

The shootings happened in the 700 block of Pryor Street and 400 block of Bolton Road. (Henri Hollis)
By
Updated 33 minutes ago

At least three people were shot and killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta, police said.

The first shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Pryor Street, a residential area south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and west of I-85 in southwest Atlanta. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle while officers were responding to the incident.

Police found the 29-year-old man at the hospital, dead from a gunshot wound, according to authorities. The victim was not publicly identified.

The second shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Bolton Road, an area just north of I-20 and outside I-285. Officers said they found two men who had sustained gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene and were not publicly identified.

No information was provided on the suspects in either shooting or what led to the incidents.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

NewsChopper2

18-year-old killed in shooting near AU Center, gas station
Placeholder Image

Tyson Horne

GBI: Officer-involved shooting investigations in Georgia on the decline
Placeholder Image

Henri Hollis

81-year-old woman hit, killed in SW Atlanta; driver arrested
Placeholder Image

Henri Hollis

Fulton deputy injured during off-duty job at Atlanta liquor store
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Gwinnett County Police Department

1 dead, 1 detained in shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex
Broken windows in DeKalb jail cells will be sealed with metal panels
Flight crew honored for saving the life of an Apalachee High shooting victim
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose