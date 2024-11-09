At least 3 killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta

At least three people were shot and killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta, police said.

The first shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Pryor Street, a residential area south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and west of I-85 in southwest Atlanta. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle while officers were responding to the incident.

Police found the 29-year-old man at the hospital, dead from a gunshot wound, according to authorities. The victim was not publicly identified.