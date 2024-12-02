Breaking: Get ready for temps in the 20s, slim chance of snow flurries in North Georgia
55-year-old man shot to death in SW Atlanta home after fight

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 55-year-old man dead in southwest Atlanta late Sunday night.
15 minutes ago

A 55-year-old man was fatally shot at a southwest Atlanta home Sunday night, authorities said.

Police believe the man had been in a fight with the suspect, “and that the incident is domestic in nature.” The victim’s relationship to the suspect was not disclosed by police.

It happened in the 1700 block of Centra Villa Drive in the Venetian Hills neighborhood. The area is just off Campbellton Road.

When officers arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m., they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

The man has not been identified, and investigators have not released any information about the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

