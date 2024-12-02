55-year-old man shot to death in SW Atlanta home after fight

A 55-year-old man was fatally shot at a southwest Atlanta home Sunday night, authorities said.
Police believe the man had been in a fight with the suspect, “and that the incident is domestic in nature.” The victim’s relationship to the suspect was not disclosed by police.
It happened in the 1700 block of Centra Villa Drive in the Venetian Hills neighborhood. The area is just off Campbellton Road.
When officers arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m., they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
The man has not been identified, and investigators have not released any information about the suspect.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest