1 critical in triple shooting at SW Atlanta strip mall

One man was seriously injured and two others wounded in a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
Updated 45 minutes ago

Three men were shot, including one who was critically injured, at a southwest Atlanta strip mall Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to 2478 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting reports of several people shot, Atlanta police said. Responding officers found three men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the men were conscious, but one man’s condition was considered critical, police said. All three were taken to the hospital, and police are continuing to investigate.

Police did not say if the three injured men were the only people involved in the shooting, or if others may have left the scene.

No other information was released.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

