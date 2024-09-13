1 critical in triple shooting at SW Atlanta strip mall

Three men were shot, including one who was critically injured, at a southwest Atlanta strip mall Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to 2478 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting reports of several people shot, Atlanta police said. Responding officers found three men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the men were conscious, but one man’s condition was considered critical, police said. All three were taken to the hospital, and police are continuing to investigate.