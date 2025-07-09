Business
Business

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Society Atlanta is designed to maximize shared spaces, from coworking floors to a ‘rent-by-bedroom’ option.
Society Atlanta is a 31-story residential tower at 811 Peachtree St., which opened in the summer of 2025. (Courtesy of Katie Bricker)

Credit: Courtesy of Katie Bricker

Credit: Courtesy of Katie Bricker

Society Atlanta is a 31-story residential tower at 811 Peachtree St., which opened in the summer of 2025. (Courtesy of Katie Bricker)
By
1 hour ago

Midtown’s newest high-rise aims to reinvent how its residents approach apartment living.

Society Atlanta, a 31-story tower at 811 Peachtree St. in Midtown, recently opened and offers 460 apartments and two floors of dedicated office space. Located roughly three blocks north of the Fox Theatre, the building is the latest designed to shake up traditional apartments to try to cater to the wants and needs of modern renters.

The building offers a novel “rent-by-bedroom” model designed to facilitate roommates. Three-bedroom suites within the tower can have their lease and utilities evenly split by room, which the project’s developers say helps it stand out among Midtown apartment towers that target college students and luxury-seeking renters on a budget.

“The amount of shared spaces in both the residences and common areas makes Society Atlanta unique to the market,” Ali Gagliardo, associate principal at Atlanta-based project architect Cooper Carry, said in a news release. “Today’s renters want more out of their living experiences, seeking not just a place to stay but a vibrant community that supports their lifestyle.”

ExploreStella at Star Metals opens opulent apartments in West Midtown

Developed by New York-based Property Markets Group, Society Atlanta is part of the company’s Society Living brand that has helped pioneer the “rent-by-bedroom” structure. The building was financed through a $182 million construction loan through private equity firm Greybrook, which was finalized in 2022.

The tower offers many of the expected trappings of a new urban high-rise — from a sky pool deck to private balconies.

Society Atlanta
Society Atlanta
Society Atlanta
Society Atlanta
Society Atlanta
Society Atlanta
Society Atlanta
Society Atlanta
Society Atlanta
Society Atlanta
1 / 10
Society Atlanta is a 31-story residential tower at 811 Peachtree St., which opened in the summer of 2025. (Courtesy of Katie Bricker)

The building’s sixth and seventh stories are reserved for office space with their own lobby and elevator bay separate from the residences. The 75,000 square feet of office space is among the largest blocks of new workspace delivered in Atlanta in recent years after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 disrupted workplace norms and office demand.

The release touts that the building’s co-living approach is becoming more popular because of “the rising cost of living and lifestyle changes,” especially in urban areas. Base monthly rents start at $1,095, according to Society Atlanta’s website.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC | Source: Getty)

Credit: Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC | Source: Getty

Amending state constitution will help Georgia fix affordable housing crisis

Too many Georgia tax assessors are valuing affordable housing projects using a flawed hybrid cost approach. Some developers are walking away and avoiding the property taxes.

OPINION

Sen. Jon Ossoff is exploring the wrong solutions to fix a real housing problem

Professionally managed rental housing providers have come under fire, but they have stepped in to provide affordable housing for the average Georgian.

Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta deliver a home run for Cobb County

The Atlanta Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have created a positive community and economic impact for the residents of Cobb County, and the benefits keep growing.

The Latest

Going through the main checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta might get smoother now that passengers don't have to remove their shoes. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

TSA backs off shoe-removal policy, including at Atlanta airport

Meet Tab Nkhereanye, a music exec and songwriter signing deals in Atlanta

Asian-soul fusion restaurant coming to Atlanta airport started as a pop-up

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.