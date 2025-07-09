Midtown’s newest high-rise aims to reinvent how its residents approach apartment living.
Society Atlanta, a 31-story tower at 811 Peachtree St. in Midtown, recently opened and offers 460 apartments and two floors of dedicated office space. Located roughly three blocks north of the Fox Theatre, the building is the latest designed to shake up traditional apartments to try to cater to the wants and needs of modern renters.
The building offers a novel “rent-by-bedroom” model designed to facilitate roommates. Three-bedroom suites within the tower can have their lease and utilities evenly split by room, which the project’s developers say helps it stand out among Midtown apartment towers that target college students and luxury-seeking renters on a budget.
“The amount of shared spaces in both the residences and common areas makes Society Atlanta unique to the market,” Ali Gagliardo, associate principal at Atlanta-based project architect Cooper Carry, said in a news release. “Today’s renters want more out of their living experiences, seeking not just a place to stay but a vibrant community that supports their lifestyle.”
Developed by New York-based Property Markets Group, Society Atlanta is part of the company’s Society Living brand that has helped pioneer the “rent-by-bedroom” structure. The building was financed through a $182 million construction loan through private equity firm Greybrook, which was finalized in 2022.
The tower offers many of the expected trappings of a new urban high-rise — from a sky pool deck to private balconies.
The building’s sixth and seventh stories are reserved for office space with their own lobby and elevator bay separate from the residences. The 75,000 square feet of office space is among the largest blocks of new workspace delivered in Atlanta in recent years after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 disrupted workplace norms and office demand.
The release touts that the building’s co-living approach is becoming more popular because of “the rising cost of living and lifestyle changes,” especially in urban areas. Base monthly rents start at $1,095, according to Society Atlanta’s website.
