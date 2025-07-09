Midtown’s newest high-rise aims to reinvent how its residents approach apartment living.

Society Atlanta, a 31-story tower at 811 Peachtree St. in Midtown, recently opened and offers 460 apartments and two floors of dedicated office space. Located roughly three blocks north of the Fox Theatre, the building is the latest designed to shake up traditional apartments to try to cater to the wants and needs of modern renters.

The building offers a novel “rent-by-bedroom” model designed to facilitate roommates. Three-bedroom suites within the tower can have their lease and utilities evenly split by room, which the project’s developers say helps it stand out among Midtown apartment towers that target college students and luxury-seeking renters on a budget.