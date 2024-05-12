2 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Buckhead nightclub

Gunfire erupted at a Buckhead nightclub early Sunday, leaving two people dead and four others wounded, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. during a fight inside Elleven45 Lounge in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road, the news station reported.

The identity of the deceased victims, a man and a woman, were not released. Four others, two men and two women, were also shot and are expected to survive, according to Channel 2. The victims are all between the ages of 20 and 30.

Police have not identified the suspected shooter, who fled the scene after the gunfire, the news station reported. A motive is unclear, and no other details were provided on what led up to the shooting. Detectives were interviewing the survivors and reviewing surveillance footage at the nightclub to learn more.

Nearly four years ago, a petition sought the closure of Elleven45 Lounge which it deemed “irresponsibly owned” following claims of an increase in crime there.

The petition started by a local a resident noted five shootings associated with the club had occurred from September 2019 to August 2020, resulting in four deaths. In 2019, the Atlanta Police Department received nearly 100 emergency calls associated with the Elleven45 Lounge’s address, the AJC previously reported.

“The owners of this bar/restaurant don’t respect our neighborhood or the codes set in place for establishments operating in this area and as a result the patrons have followed suit,” the petition read. “We feel it is creating an unsafe environment in the neighborhood and is drawing criminal activity and behavior that should not be accepted in the residential area it resides.”

An investigation is ongoing into Sunday’s shooting. The nightclub is located near Bennett Street and just a few blocks north of Piedmont Hospital.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.